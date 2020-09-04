Militia enters city unopposed in east Congo, surrounds prison

A round 100 heavily-armed rebel fighters entered the city of Bunia in eastern Congo with a police escort on Friday, in an apparent show of force in protest over their treatment during a continuing peace process.

Wearing white headbands to distinguish each other, the fighters from the CODECO militia surrounded Bunia's prison on Friday morning and demanded the release of their comrades.

It was not immediately clear why security forces did not stop the group, which is accused by the United Nations of violence that may amount to war crimes, from entering the city.

CODECO is one of an array of militias operating in the east of the country involved in fighting with the army and civilians, amid longstanding tensions over land and resources.

A U.N. source said the CODECO fighters entered Bunia under escort from the national police. Videos circulating on social media showed Congolese soldiers holding back crowds of people as the fighters posed with guns and rocket launchers. No violence was reported.

"They have deviated to the prison where they are now in front of the police and the army," Bunia mayor Ferdinand Fimbo said by telephone.