Congo vows zero tolerance over child soldiers after U.S. anti-trafficking nod

The Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) must do more to end the use of child soldiers by the military and armed groups, its human rights minister said after the U.S. government commended the country's progress on fighting human trafficking.

The central African nation was upgraded last week in the U.S. State Department's annual Trafficking in Persons (TIP) report, moving from the lowest ranking - Tier 3 - to Tier 2 Watch List and avoiding the risk of sanctions from Washington.

The report said Congo had increased trafficking probes and prosecutions, and undertaken measures to prevent the use of child soldiers - by removing them from armed groups and securing pledges from militia commanders to renounce child recruitment.

Yet the United States said Congo should cease the unlawful use of children by its army and stop collaborating with militias that recruit and deploy child soldiers.

Eastern Congo has been plagued by dozens of armed groups that prey on locals and exploit mineral reserves. Regional wars around the turn of the century resulted in millions of deaths.