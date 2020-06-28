Malawi's Chakwera sworn in as president after re-run election

Malawi's new president Lazarus Chakwera was sworn in for a five-year term on Sunday, hours after unseating former leader Peter Mutharika in a re-run election.

Chakwera, 65, won 58.57% of the vote in Tuesday's poll, a dramatic reversal of the result of the original election in May 2019, which was later overturned by the courts.

The repeat vote was regarded by analysts as a test of the ability of African courts to tackle ballot fraud and restrain presidential power.

"To stand before you as president today is an honour. It's an honour that fills with unspeakable joy and immense gratitude," Chakwera said in his acceptance speech.

"With your help, we will restore a new generation's faith in the possibility of having a government that serves, not a government that rules," he told a cheering crowd dressed in the colours of his own Malawi Congress Party (MCP) and the allied party of Vice President Saulos Chilima.