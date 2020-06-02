Netball SA vows to finish its programme for 2020

Despite being infected with the coronavirus in the earlier days of the pandemic in SA, Netball SA president Cecilia Molokwane says the sport will definitely resume matches later this year.

Speaking to the media through a virtual media conference yesterday, Molokwane put out plans for the sport to go ahead after its calendar year was disrupted by Covid-19 outbreak.

She said the Diamond Challenge series will take place later this year and she is also confident that some of the tournaments which were postponed will also be played.

The Diamond Challenge is an international tournament organised by NSA, involving SA and five invited African teams.

This year however an invitation had been extend to Jamaica as well. Other invitees before the lockdown were Malawi, Swaziland, Namibia, and Botswana for the showdown in Cape Town.

The series will be played either in September/October or November/December.

"Our wish is to have all the countries that we have identified, most importantly Jamaica," Molekwana said.