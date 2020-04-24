Kenyan chiefs go door-to-door to stop female genital cutting amid coronavirus

Village chiefs in Kenya will make house-to-house checks after reports some rural communities were taking advantage of school closures due to the coronavirus to perform female genital mutilation (FGM) on girls, officials and campaigners said.

One in five women and girls aged between 15 and 49 in Kenya have undergone the procedure, which usually involves the partial or total removal of the female genitalia and can cause a host of serious health problems, says the United Nations.

Kenya criminalised FGM in 2011 with a punishment of three years imprisonment and a US$2,000 fine, but the practice persists as some communities see it is necessary for social acceptance and increasing their daughters' marriage prospects.

Bernadette Loloju, chief executive of the semi-autonomous government agency Anti-FGM Board, said she had received reports that scores of girls had been forced to undergo FGM in Kenya's northern Samburu county after schools closed on March 16.

"We did not find any evidence girls had FGM performed on them. We did confirm one girl who was at risk and a case is registered with the police, and her mother has been arrested," said Loloju, adding the girl was aged around 12.