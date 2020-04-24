Liquor industry lobbies for permission to drink bought alcohol at home under eased lockdown

An umbrella body representing the liquor industry is lobbying for alcohol to be sold so it can be consumed at home during the eased lockdown period.

The SA Liquor Brand owners Association (Salba), which represents manufactures and distributors in the liquor industry, said on Friday it was in talks with government to pursue off-site consumption.

Salba spokesperson Sibani Mngadi said they were awaiting further communication from the government.

“We will await the details on what level four means for us. We plan to take the opportunity to apply for operation. We want the government to consider opening the export side of the business, a significant part of the liquor industry.

“We don’t think exporting to other countries is a major risk to SA’s response to the pandemic. The industry is awaiting details around considerations for people to get a chance to buy alcohol and drink at home,” Mngadi said.