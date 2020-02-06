Mnangagwa demotes three vocal critics in Zanu-PF’s Youth League

Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa effectively dismantled a trio within Zanu-PF’s Youth League that had become powerful enough to attack his business and political benefactors.

At the party’s politburo meeting on Wednesday, secretary for youth affairs Pupurai Togarepi, his vocal deputy Lewis Matutu and secretary for the commissariat Godfrey Tsenengamu were reduced to ordinary card-carrying party members. They will be grounded for a year. After that they can contest for any party position.

Their transgression, according to the party’s acting spokesperson Patrick Chinamasa, was “their irregular modus operandi which is alien to the party’s way of doing its business”.

When the three went on their latest anti-corruption crusade they called for the arrest of a member of the president’s advisory committee and benefactor, Kudakwashe Tagwirei, and another key ally to the presidium, Billy Rautenbach.