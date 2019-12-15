Africa

Zimbabwe vice president's wife arrested for suspected fraud, money laundering

By Reuters - 15 December 2019 - 15:51
Marry Chiwenga, the wife of General Constantino Chiwenga.
Image: HERALD

Zimbabwean authorities arrested the wife of Vice President Constantino Chiwenga on charges of money laundering, fraud and violating exchange control regulations, the country's anti Corruption Commission (ZACC) said on Sunday.

Mary Mubaiwa was arrested on Saturday evening and will likely appear in court on Monday, ZACC spokesman John Makamure said. He declined to give further details.

Mubaiwa could not be reached for comment on Sunday.

Appointed by President Emmerson Mnangagwa this year, ZACC is under pressure to show that it can tackle high-level graft, which watchdog Transparency International estimates is costing the country $1 billion annually.

