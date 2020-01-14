Ugandan imam suspended after marrying a man posing as a woman

What was supposed to be wedded bliss for a Ugandan imam swiftly turned into a nightmare when it emerged that he had unknowingly married a man. The nuptials also led to his suspension from clerical duties. An imam is a Muslim cleric.

According to Daily Monitor, Sheikh Mohammed Mutumba was suspended from the Kyampisi Masjid Noor mosque in Kayunga District after his “wife” was arrested for theft and, during a body search, was discovered to be biologically male.

The two had been married for two weeks when the discovery was made.

The mosque said Mutumba, 27, was devastated by the revelation and was receiving counselling.