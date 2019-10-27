Uganda moves to allay fears over anti-gay sex law

Uganda has sought to reassure sexual minorities that they are safe, saying it has no plans to introduce the death penalty for gay sex after reports of rising homophobic attacks.

LGBT+ rights campaigners in Uganda have expressed concerns about a spate of attacks after a minister said earlier this month that the government planned to reintroduce a bill colloquially known as “Kill the Gays“.

In a statement on Thursday, President Yoweri Museveni’s office denied that and said attacks on LGBT+ people should be reported to police for investigation so that perpetrators could be “brought to book“.

“(The) government of Uganda does not have any plans of reintroducing the anti-homosexuality bill on the floor of parliament,” said the statement signed by Esther Mboya, minister in charge of the presidency. “On allegations that members of minority communities have been murdered, I would like to assert that protection of human life is enshrined in the constitution,” said the statement, seen by the Thomson Reuters Foundation on Friday.

Gay sex carries a possible life sentence in Uganda, one of the most difficult countries in Africa to be a sexual minority where there is increasing confrontation over sexual freedom. Members of the LGBT+ community say they risk physical attacks in their daily life and routinely encounter harassment, as well as facing prejudice over work, housing and health care. Campaigners have reported a spate of attacks this year, including four murders.

The latest was on Oct. 4 when a gay rights activist was bludgeoned to death. Earlier this week 16 LGBT+ activists were detained and charged for having gay sex after police raided their charity office and residence, forcing them to undergo anal examinations. Last weekend a gay Rwandan refugee was beaten outside his office in Kampala and a lesbian woman physically assaulted by her doctor, say activists.