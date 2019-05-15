Tharisa seeks to tap Zimbabwe's battery minerals potential

Platinum group metals miner Tharisa is expanding into Zimbabwe with a drilling programme that could deliver results early next year and develop the company's exposure to battery minerals, its chief executive said on Wednesday.

Tharisa is established in the Bushveld region of South Africa, where it is also investing in increasing platinum and chrome output, as it bets on continued consumption, despite expectations of reduced auto-sector demand.

A major use for platinum and palladium is in reducing emissions from gasoline and diesel vehicles.

The platinum industry also has its sights on the need for platinum in hydrogen fuel cells, especially for industrial trucks in remote places.

"The world's parking lots are still dominated by internal combustion engines and will be for some time," CEO Phoevos Pouroulis said in an interview.