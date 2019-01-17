Canadian found dead in Burkina Faso after kidnapping - official

A Canadian kidnapped this week in a restive region of Burkina Faso has been found dead, a spokesman for the security ministry told Reuters on Thursday.

The man was abducted after nightfall on Tuesday by a dozen gunmen on a mining site owned by Vancouver-based Progress Minerals in the northeast near the border with Niger, an area that the government says is under growing threat from armed jihadists.

"It's the Canadian that was found last night in the province of Oudalan," said spokesman Jean Paul Badoum.

The death will fan concerns that the influence of violent groups with links to al Qaeda and Islamic State has spread uncontested into Burkina from neighbouring Mali and Niger.

Attacks by Islamist militants have surged in the West African country in recent months.

A state of emergency in several northern provinces has been in effect since Dec. 31.