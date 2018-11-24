Mali says it confirms death of veteran jihadist leader Koufa

Mali's army said on Saturday it had confirmed the death of Amadou Koufa, one of the most prominent jihadist leaders in the country, in a raid by French forces on Thursday night.

"I confirm that Amadou Koufa was killed during the operation," Malian army spokesman Colonel Diarran Kone told Reuters. He declined to elaborate.

France's army had said on Friday that Koufa may have been killed in the operation in the central Mopti region that "put out of action" about 30 Islamist militants.