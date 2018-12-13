Congo fire destroys thousands of voting machines for presidential election

A fire overnight at a warehouse in Congo's capital destroyed thousands of voting machines and ballot boxes that were due to be used in the country's long-delayed Dec. 23 presidential election, authorities said on Thursday.

Democratic Republic of Congo's national electoral commission (CENI) said in a statement the blaze had destroyed 8,000 of 10,368 voting machines due to be used in the capital Kinshasa, but said the election would go ahead as scheduled.

CENI did not say who it believed to be responsible for the fire - which broke out about 2 a.m. (0100 GMT) in the Gombe riverside area of Kinshasa that is also home to President Joseph Kabila's residence - but the ruling coalition and a leading opposition candidate immediately traded accusations of blame.

Kabila's Common Front for Congo (FCC), which is backing former interior minister Emmanuel Ramazani Shadary in the presidential race, accused opposition candidate Martin Fayulu of inciting violence earlier this month.

"Over the course of this electoral campaign, (Fayulu) called on his supporters and sympathisers to destroy electoral materials," the FCC said in a statement.

Fayulu rejected the charge and suggested that state security forces might have been behind the blaze.

"The fire erupted in a building guarded by the Republican Guard," Fayulu told Reuters. "You understand today that the Kabila people do not want to organise elections."

Kabila, in power since his father's assassination in 2001, is due to step down because of constitutional term limits. The vote has already been delayed by two years due to what authorities said were logistical challenges but the opposition said stemmed from Kabila's reluctance to relinquish power.

This month's highly anticipated vote could mark Congo's first peaceful transition of power after decades marked by authoritarian rule, coups d'etat and civil wars in which around five million people are estimated to have died.

INVESTIGATION

CENI president Corneille Nangaa told a news conference the destroyed equipment represented the materials for 19 of 24 voting districts in Kinshasa.

"Without minimising the gravity of this damaging situation for the electoral process, CENI is working to pursue the process in conformity with its calendar," Nangaa said.