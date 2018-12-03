In the Sowetan tomorrow: How great day became a nightmare
These are the stories that will be in tomorrow's edition of the Sowetan:
Families aggrieved over the destruction graves by farm. Read more on this story in the Sowetan tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/VlspQfTl1S— Sowetan LIVE (@SowetanLIVE) December 3, 2018
In the Sowetan tomorrow revellers tell horror tales of crime after the #GlobalCitizenFestival. pic.twitter.com/WpNvfNN0at— Sowetan LIVE (@SowetanLIVE) December 3, 2018
Get yourself a copy of tomorrow's Sowetan and read about another potential Esidimeni type disaster within the prison system. pic.twitter.com/kAN0KDadmE— Sowetan LIVE (@SowetanLIVE) December 3, 2018
The DA has booted out a councillor for being an EFF 'spy'. Get more on this story in the Sowetan tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/pFn5TfQSwo— Sowetan LIVE (@SowetanLIVE) December 3, 2018