LISTEN | Parliament cancels flights, accommodation for MK MPs

Parliament has cancelled all arrangements for accommodation and flights for the MK Party elected MPs after the party's decision not to attend the first sitting.
On Monday, parliament spokesperson Moloto Mothapo said this was done to avoid incurring fruitless and wasteful expenditure.
In a statement, the MK party said through its lawyers it has informed parliament and chief justice Raymond Zondo of its intention to challenge the validity of the election results.
The party also said its 58 MPs expected to occupy seats in the National Assembly will boycott and not attend the first sitting.
However, Mothapo said parliament disagreed with the MK Party's interpretation of section 46 of the constitution.
"Parliament is of the view that it is legally bound to facilitate the first sitting of the National Assembly and the National Council of Provinces at a date and time determined by the chief justice, and there are no legal impediments preventing this process.
"According to section 49(3) of the constitution, unless and until the results of the election are set aside by a court, parliament must ensure that the sittings proceed as directed. Because the first sittings of the National Assembly and the National Council of Provinces will take place physically, the parliamentary administration is in the process of making arrangements to provide travel and accommodation for all members listed by the IEC, as handed over by the chief justice, to attend these sittings and the associated onboarding activities scheduled in Cape Town.
"In light of the MK Party's expressed decision, through their legal representatives, not to attend the first sitting, parliament has cancelled all arrangements for accommodation and flights for the party's elected members."
Mothapo said parliament would carry out its responsibilities under the constitution in the scheduling of the first sittings of the National Assembly and the National Council of Provinces.
"We remain dedicated to ensuring that the established democratic processes and procedures are upheld in accordance with the laws and constitution of our country," he said.
Zondo has announced that the first sitting of the National Assembly will be on Friday at 10am.
"Following upon the declaration of the national and provincial election results by the Independent Electoral Commission on Sunday, June 2 2024, I the undersigned Raymond Zondo chief justice of the Republic of South Africa herby determine by section 51 (1) of the Constitution that the first sitting of the National Assembly shall be Friday 14 June 2024 at 10am," he said.
