A Tshwane woman whose brother was thought to have died after burning beyond recognition in a fire at home has described her shock and confusion when she saw him alive in prison when all the time everyone thought he was dead.
"When I saw him [at Temba police station holding cells], I got a feeling, and I don't know how to describe that feeling. I froze. I then kept on asking him, "Singcwabe bani?" (Who did we bury?)," said a tearful Elizabeth Mahlangu.
"I touched him to check if it was really him, if he was really alive. I checked for the tattoos, because I knew he had them. I saw them."
An emotional Elizabeth was testifying in the Pretoria High Court on Monday about the first time she saw her brother Sibusiso Mahlangu after they had supposedly buried him a year earlier.
I was shocked to see my 'dead' brother in prison
Image: Antonio Muchave
During her testimony on Monday, Elizabeth told the court she kept asking her brother at that time who they had they buried as a family, and he kept saying he would explain later on upon his release.
She also said they were initially shocked by a call from her brother's wife, Lerato Mahlangu, when she informed the Mahlangu family that Sibusiso was still alive. This was after Sibusiso's arrest.
"She (Lerato) called my mother [in April last year] and told her that Sibusiso is still alive and that he was arrested in Hammanskraal. She said police were demanding money," Elizabeth said.
Sisbusiso and his wife Lerato are on trial for the murder of Sibusiso Sithebe, who was Lerato's ex-boyfriend and father of her 11-year-old daughter.
The state alleges that Lerato called Sithebe to her Soshanguve home on New Year's Day in 2022. And while Sithebe was there, she and her husband murdered him.
Afterwards, the couple allegedly burnt Sithebe's body and then Lerato passed it off as belonging to Sibusiso Mahlangu, her husband, and claimed half a million in an insurance payout.
The couple was arrested in April year after Sibisuso was caught driving a suspected stolen car. It was when he was booked into custody that he allegedly told the police officers that he was registered as a dead person.
He and Lerato were charged with murder, conspiracy to commit murder, and two counts of fraud.
The trial continues.
