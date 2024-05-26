News

Toddler drowns: Limpopo police call for more water safety awareness

By TimesLIVE - 26 May 2024 - 13:03
Limpopo police commissioner Lt-Gen Thembi Hadebe is pleading with parents and guardians of children to always be vigilant and alert about their safety at all times.
Image: SAPS/File image

A child has died in Limpopo after falling into a dustbin that contained water.

A case of an inquest is being investigated by the Malamulele police under Vhembe district, police spokesperson Col Malesela Ledwaba said.

Police were called to Xigalo village on Friday afternoon, he said. There they found the lifeless body of the girl, aged one year and eight months.

The mother was at home but was busy with chores.

When she and other family members noticed the toddler was nowhere to be found, they searched for her and found her inside the dustbin that was full of water. They pulled her out but there were no signs of life.

Limpopo police commissioner Lt-Gen Thembi Hadebe pleaded with parents and guardians of children to always be vigilant and alert about their safety at all times.

