Register with Sebenza taxi Wi-Fi and win cash prizes to the value of R72K

Running out of mobile data can be extremely frustrating, but this is a reality many South Africans face on a daily basis. Fortunately for taxi and bus commuters across SA, a platform offering free on-board Wi-Fi is readily available — and is rewarding users for signing up!

Sebenza is an innovative, free-to-use platform offering you entertaining and educational content in more than 7,500 taxis and buses nationwide. And with the newly launched Khomba. Khonnecta. Sebenza campaign, they are giving away amazing cash prizes to the value of R72,000 to newly registered users during April, May and June 2024.

The campaign name takes inspiration from the Zulu slang term for hailing a taxi — Khomba — and is a playful nod to the unique use of hand signals when doing so. Khonnecta refers to the ease of connecting to Wi-Fi inside a bus or taxi and Sebenza means “work together” to get connected.