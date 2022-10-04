Bucs' defeat came a few days after they had produced a brilliant display in their 0-0 clash against Sundowns in the first leg of their MTN8 semifinal at Orlando Stadium on Saturday.
Ofori blunders, Mokwana’s late double strike see Sekhukhune stun Pirates
Image: Philip Maeta/Gallo Images
Sekhukhune United brought Orlando Pirates down to earth with a 2-0 DStv Premiership shock at Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane on Tuesday evening.
Late second half goals by substitute striker Elias Mokwana in the 83rd and 90th minutes dramatically stunned Bucs. Sekhukhune earned their second victory of the season and moved out of the relegation zone while bringing much-needed relief to under pressure coach Kaitano Tembo.
Mokwana's brace came courtesy of Bucs goalkeeper Richard Ofori, who failed to close his near post in the first one and gave possession away to the striker in the last minute of the game.
The defeat, Bucs’ third in nine matches, will create doubt of their potential to challenge five-time successive league winners Mamelodi Sundowns, who are top and five points clear of Pirates after this result.
Bucs' defeat came a few days after they had produced a brilliant display in their 0-0 clash against Sundowns in the first leg of their MTN8 semifinal at Orlando Stadium on Saturday.
Pirates finished Tuesday's match with 10 men after right-back Thabiso Monyane was given his marching orders for collecting yellow cards in both halves.
Despite having just 40% of possession, the home side created better scoring chances in the first 45 minutes, with former Bucs midfielder Linda Mntambo denied by Ofori’s excellent save in the 29th.
Former Kaizer Chiefs defender Daniel Cardoso also came close to giving Sekhukhune the lead but again Ofori held on to his shot after a corner.
Bucs coach Jose Riveiro was forced to make changes after Monyane’s red card. He rearranged his defence and also added Kermit Erasmus, Vincent Pule and Hotto into the attack.
The changes seem to bring Bucs to life as they started to create chances, with biggest missed by Erasmus after combining with Hotto in the 70th minute.
Bucs' lapse of concentration in the last 10 minutes of the game gave Sekhukhune the match through Mokwana’s two well-taken goals.
Sekhukhune visit SuperSport United in their next game on Friday while Pirates will have to vastly improve their game when they host rookies Richards Bay FC at Orlando Stadium on Saturday.
