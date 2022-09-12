×

News

Fifth suspect in court for murder of Limpopo mayor Moses Maluleke

12 September 2022 - 15:20
Ernest Mabuza Journalist
A fifth suspect arrested in connection with the murder of Collins Chabane mayor Moses Maluleke (pictured), who was killed at his Limpopo home on July 21, appeared in court on Monday. File photo.
Image: Collins Chabane local municipality

Tshianeo Munyai, the fifth suspect arrested in connection with the murder of Collins Chabane municipality mayor Moses Maluleke, appeared in the Malamulele magistrate's court on Monday.

Munyai, 30, is charged with conspiracy to commit murder, robbery with aggravating circumstances, murder, attempted murder, and possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition.

He was arrested at the weekend.

Initially, only four suspects were arrested and appeared in court. All abandoned their bail applications. 

The incident took place in Xikundu village on July 21, when the accused allegedly shot and killed Maluleke, 56, at his home while he was with his 18-year-old son.

The matter was postponed until next Monday for the accused to secure a legal representative.

TimesLIVE

