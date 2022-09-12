Police say extra cops still in Diepsloot despite increase in panga attacks

Police say despite incidents of people being hacked in Diepsloot, Johannesburg, the deployment of personnel and additional resources in the area has had a positive impact.
Sowetan reported on Monday of several events where people were hacked with pangas at their homes and on the streets, and then robbed.
These incidents, which happened between July and September, are taking place despite interventions that were introduced by police minister Bheki Cele in April after protests over increasing crime in the township.
Provincial police spokesperson Col Dimakatso Sello said the tactical response team deployed is still in Diepsloot and that there are 20 additional vehicles that have been brought in to boost the local police station.
She said between April and June crime decreased in the area, especially contact-related crime and property-related crime.
“Although the crime has decreased there are some isolated incidents reported and the police continue to intensify their efforts to deal with such. Weekend operations have also been intensified focusing on police visibility and liquor compliance inspections and community engagements.
“About 33 firearms have been seized by the police in that area, hence with recent cases of murders suspects use different choices of weapons and it is on that basis the police continue with community engagements to encourage our public to find amicable solutions to solving their problems as opposed to violence,” said Sello.
The Johannesburg township became the centre of attention in April when residents blocked roads leading into it, protesting against the high levels of crime in the area.
At the time, residents were calling for Zimbabweans to be sent home as they claimed they were responsible for the high crime rate.
Following the protest, Cele brought in additional officers and vehicles to stabilise the area.
Residents said there was a difference in the first two weeks after the introduction of more police personnel but now, crime has gradually come back with criminals using pangas to attack their victims.
One resident, Gibson Munyai, was coming back from work on August 2 when four men stopped him on the road at about 8pm.
Realising he was in trouble, Munyai then ran, thinking he would beat the thugs with speed but unfortunately, he found the gate where he stays was closed. He was stabbed in the back and leg and the men took R200 from him.
On July 29, Akanyana Moyo’s husband Sergio Mazanga was attacked by a group of men in his yard and died a few hours after arriving at the hospital.
On September 3, Mahlamvu Nkomo, 45, was on his way home after visiting his friend at about 9pm. His friend dropped him not far from his gate.
Nkomo was attacked and suffered two deep wounds in his head.
His neighbour Knowledge Maseko, 26, was with his friends on the night on July 16, enjoying the warmth of the brazier,, when he was struck with a sharp object on the head.
The group of men then took his cellphone and left. Maseko spent two weeks in hospital due to the injuries he suffered.
Maseko’s mother, Hlengiwe Bhebhe, said since coming out of hospital, her son has not been himself.
On September 5, Mbonisi Nkomo was grabbed by a group of men while working at a local supermarket at about 8am.
Nkomo said the group took him to a shack where they beat him and asked about someone he did not know.
Seeing he was pleading his innocence, the men then took a tyre and put it on Nkomo’s neck and set it alight.
“I was saved by one of the guys that I realised knows me. He told the rest of the guys that they must go to my shack to check if there are stolen things or guns.
"When we arrived there, they threw all my stuff outside. An old lady who is my neighbour came out and informed them that I work seven days a week at the Pakistani shop. I do not do crime,” Nkomo said.
Sello urged Diepsloot residents to report crime to the police.
dlaminip@sowetan.co.za
