Diepsloot child rapist sentenced to life behind bars

A man who raped a seven-year-old girl in Diepsloot in July 2019 has been sentenced to life imprisonment.

The Randburg magistrate’s court on Tuesday sentenced Johannes Motshabi after convicting him of rape and kidnapping.

“The accused was 27 years old when he grabbed his neighbour’s child, who was playing with other children in the street, took her to his shack and raped her.

"On her way home, the minor met an unknown person and informed them about the incident,” National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane said.