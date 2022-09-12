Residents of Jagersfontein picking up the pieces on Monday after their residential area was left in ruins following a mine water waster dam burst. Photographer Thulani Mbele paid the community a visit.
PICS | Jagersfontein: the aftermath
Image: Thulani Mbele
Image: Thulani Mbele
Image: Thulani Mbele
Image: Thulani Mbele
