“On arrival, police found a VW Golf 8 had crashed into the gate and wall. The car had bullet holes and the window on the driver's side was smashed,” Masondo said.
The driver was taken to a medical centre where he was certified dead on arrival.
Police are appealing to anyone who might have information that can help in the investigation or assist with the apprehension of suspects to call the nearest police station or Crime Stop on 0860-010-111. Information can also be given anonymously via the MySAPS app.
Motorist gunned down outside Loftus Versfeld Stadium in Tshwane
Image: 123RF
Gauteng police are searching for gunmen who fatally shot a motorist in Sunnyside, Tshwane, in the early hours of Saturday.
Police spokesperson Lt-Col Mavela Masondo said the motive for the killing cannot be confirmed and a case of murder is being investigated..
He said police received an anonymous call about a shooting that occurred at a Loftus Versfeld Stadium gate.
