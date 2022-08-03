Department of international relations and co-operation spokesperson Clayson Monyela says government will ask Eswatini for an explanation for its statements about crime in SA.
Eswatini government spokesperson Alpheus Nxumalo was asked to comment on former EFF secretary-general Godrich Gardee's claims of an alleged link between Eswatini and the death of his daughter.
Gardee did not elaborate or provide evidence to back up his claims.
Speaking to SAfm on Tuesday, Nxumalo said there was no truth to Gardee's statements and he should allow the SA police and judiciary to do its job.
“It is a very unfortunate development in SA, but not a new one. SA is infested with a cancer of criminality from head to toe.”
Nxumalo said Gardee should have used his influence as an MP before his resignation in 2020 to reduce crime instead of pushing “conspiracy theories”.
Reacting to Nxumalo's statements, Monyela said SA won't “tolerate insults” and the government would ask Eswatini for “an explanation” on Nxumalo's comments.
“We'll use diplomatic channels to seek an explanation from the Kingdom of Eswatini regarding this unfortunate statement by their spokesperson.
“No country is immune from crime. That's why we all have criminal justice systems. We won't tolerate insults.”
Social media users reacted to Monyela's comments, with some claiming “no lies” were told.
Clayson Monyela wants answers from Eswatini over 'SA is infested with a cancer of criminality' statements
Image: 123RF/Allan Swart
