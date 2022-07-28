×

News

LISTEN | What are you waiting for? Apologise to Mkhwebane, Mpofu tells witness

By Bulelani Nonyukela - 28 July 2022 - 18:37
Bulelani Nonyukela Audio producer
Suspended public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane's impeachment inquiry is ongoing in parliament. Picture: Freddy Mavunda © Business Day
Image: Freddy Mavunda

Dali Mpofu, acting for Busisiwe Mkhwebane, has asked a witness in her impeachment inquiry to apologise to the suspended public protector for “belittling” her.

Listen:

Sphelo Samuel has echoed claims by a former senior investigator in the public protector's office that Mkhwebane did not want adverse findings made against politicians. Samuel referred to her as “intellectually challenged”.

TimesLIVE

