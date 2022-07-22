×

Sangoma and crew arrested for digging up graves 'for muti'

22 July 2022 - 12:31
The suspects are accused of trying to bribe their way out of trouble with R1,500. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/oneinchpunch

Tshwane metro police have arrested a sangoma and his crew allegedly found digging up graves to get human bones for muti in Mabopane.

The Tshwane metro police department said officers received a complaint last Friday from security guards working the night shift at a graveyard about people digging up graves.

“The officers responded swiftly and rushed to the graveyard. Upon arrival they found three people inside a grave, digging.

“When the three suspects were questioned, they could not account for what they were doing and where they got permission to dig up the graves.

“Among the three suspects was a sangoma.”

The suspects allegedly tried to offer a bribe of R1,500. They were arrested for violation of graveyard regulations, malicious damage to property and bribery.

TimesLIVE

