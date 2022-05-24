‘Crime is what we were born for as k****rs,’ says Free State mayor Motloheloa Mokatsane

“Crime is what we were born for as k****rs.”

These were the words Free State mayor Motloheloa Mokatsane said to a crowd of black community members demonstrating outside the Viljoenskroon magistrate’s court.

The crowd was there in connection with a gender-based violence case.

A video of Mokatsane saying this in Sesotho has been doing the rounds on social media.

He seemed to be taken aback when community members objected to him referring to them as k****rs. Some said “no” and shook their heads in disagreement with his statement.

“OK comrades, let me put in a different way,” he said as he tried to salvage the situation.

“We, as black people, are violent and suffering violence every day,” he said.