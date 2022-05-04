×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Vacant AngloGold Ashanti hospital built for Covid-19 treatment vandalised

The Covid-19 field hospital has been empty since it was decommissioned in March

04 May 2022 - 18:37
AngloGold Ashanti Hospital in Carletonville on the West Rand was vandalised and equipment stolen a month after its decommissioning.
AngloGold Ashanti Hospital in Carletonville on the West Rand was vandalised and equipment stolen a month after its decommissioning.
Image: Ziphozonke Lushaba

In the latest saga to hit the embattled AngloGold Ashanti Covid-19 field hospital a suspect has been caught with stolen equipment after the hospital was broken into. 

During the height of the pandemic the West Rand hospital was set to become a facility for the hundreds of Covid-19 patients overflowing from hospitals in Gauteng.

A budget of R50m to convert it into a high-care facility soon ballooned to R588m, of which R499m was spent, prompting an investigation by the Special Investigating Unit.

In April, the Gauteng health department announced the facility was closed on March 31 and that it was being dismantled after its decommissioning. 

Spokesperson Kwara Kekana said all movable assets were being removed from the Carletonville facility. 

On Wednesday the department said a suspect was in police custody after being caught “red-handed” with stolen equipment by security personnel outside the decommissioned hospital.

A bakkie allegedly carrying stolen property outside the Anglo Ashanti hospital premises in Carltonville.
A bakkie allegedly carrying stolen property outside the Anglo Ashanti hospital premises in Carltonville.
Image: Supplied

A search for two other accomplices is under way and a case has been opened at the Carletonville police station.

“The theft happens at a time when the Gauteng department of health had commenced with the process to move equipment and machinery out of the facility.

“One suspect was caught red-handed while loading a bakkie with stolen property outside the hospital premises while the other two fled.”

The culprits are said to have forcibly gained entry to the hospital where they allegedly stole copper cables, gas stoves, monitors, mattresses and vandalised two state-of-the-art digital X-ray machines.

“The department's asset management team is on site undertaking an inventory of movable and non-movable assets to ascertain the extent of the damage and theft and to allow for remaining equipment to be relocated as planned.

“The department condemns the act of theft and vandalism. This robs the public of much-needed and valuable healthcare equipment critical for the provision of services to communities.”

TimesLIVE

Communities have been made poorer, desperate by mining operations – report

Mining operations in Sekhukhune, Limpopo, have led to contaminated water sources, polluted farms and the removal of gravesites in the area.
News
2 months ago

Three mines fail to comply with obligations to help Sekhukhune community — report

The department of minerals, resources and energy failed to adequately regulate mines and carry out its oversight role to ensure the implementation of ...
News
2 months ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

How Rosemary allegedly attempted to bribe and kill police officer
The wall fell on me and my son’: KZN flood victims speak of loss and rebuilding ...