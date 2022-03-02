Four men in SA sanctioned over Islamic State links

“Treasury is taking this action to disrupt and expose key Isis supporters who exploit SA’s financial system to facilitate funding for Isis branches and networks across Africa,” said under-secretary of the Treasury Brian E Nelson.

“The US is working with our African partners, including SA, to dismantle Isis financial support networks on the continent,’ said Nelson.

According to the US Treasury department, Isis has recently attempted to expand its influence in Africa through large-scale operations in areas where government control is limited.

Isis branches in Africa, the US Treasury division said, relied on local fundraising schemes such as theft, extortion of local populations and kidnapping for ransom, as well as financial support from the Isis hierarchy.

The US Treasury has identified four people for allegedly having played a role in illicit activities between SA, the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) and Mozambique:

Peter Charles Mbaga: is accused of facilitating funds transfers from SA.

“Mbaga sought to provide support to Isis-M by helping the group procure equipment from SA. Mbaga also sought to procure weapons from Mozambique.”

Siraaj Miller: is apparently a leader of a Cape Town-based group of Isis supporters, and has provided financial assistance to Isis by training members to conduct robberies to raise funds for Isis.

“In 2018, Miller also aided in acquiring temporary safe houses for Isis.”