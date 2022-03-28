News

Seven injured as two trucks and van collide on N3 in Germiston

By TimesLIVE - 28 March 2022 - 15:18
ER24 said details of the incident are unknown, but local authorities are investigating.
ER24 said details of the incident are unknown, but local authorities are investigating.
Image: ER24

Seven people were injured when two trucks and a delivery van collided on the N3 highway in Germiston on Monday.

ER24 paramedics and other emergency medical services arrived just after 9am to find the trucks in the middle of the highway, with the van partially crushed between them.

ER24 said a man was found critically injured inside one of the trucks, while six men, who were seated on the side of the road when paramedics arrived, sustained minor to serious injuries. 

The patients were treated and provided with advanced life support before being transported to nearby hospitals.

“The details surrounding this incident are unknown, but local authorities were on the scene for further investigations,” said ER24.

TimesLIVE

Man dies after suffering heart attack following SUV crash

A man suffered a fatal heart attack after he crashed his SUV into a concrete structure in Umhlanga on Monday.
News
1 week ago

Two die in 'horrific' crash on the N1 in Joburg

Two people died early on Sunday morning in what rescue paramedics described as a “horrific” motor vehicle collision on the N1 in Johannesburg.
News
1 week ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Anti-xenophobia and Operation Dudula protesters meet in Johannesburg
Tears flow in court as Ntuthuko Shoba sentenced for mudering Tshegofatso Pule