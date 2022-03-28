Seven injured as two trucks and van collide on N3 in Germiston

Seven people were injured when two trucks and a delivery van collided on the N3 highway in Germiston on Monday.

ER24 paramedics and other emergency medical services arrived just after 9am to find the trucks in the middle of the highway, with the van partially crushed between them.

ER24 said a man was found critically injured inside one of the trucks, while six men, who were seated on the side of the road when paramedics arrived, sustained minor to serious injuries.

The patients were treated and provided with advanced life support before being transported to nearby hospitals.

“The details surrounding this incident are unknown, but local authorities were on the scene for further investigations,” said ER24.

