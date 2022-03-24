News

WATCH | 'I feel honoured and happy': Raymond Zondo on being chief justice

By Staff Reporter - 24 March 2022 - 18:07

Raymond Zondo sat down with journalists on Thursday afternoon at his office in Midrand, Gauteng, after he was appointed chief justice by President Cyril Ramaphosa.

At the briefing, Zondo spoke about the moment he was told he had the job.

“I was part of the court hearing a certain matter,” said Zondo. “I was informed by my staff that the president wished to see me, so he is the one who told me. I think I felt what I can describe as the heaviness of the responsibility that comes with this type of appointment but I was happy that I was appointed.

“I felt honoured because I do think it is an honour to be appointed as a judge in the first place, but to be appointed as the chief justice is a special honour. It gives one an opportunity to serve the people in a very special way, so I felt quite honoured and privileged.”

