Former Mandela Foundation spokesperson Koti dies

Former Nelson Mandela Foundation spokesperson Luzuko Koti has died, his family confirmed on Monday through a statement.

“It is with deep sadness to announce the passing of Luzuko Koti earlier today, March 21 2022,” said Nontobeko Mabitsela, the family’s spokesperson.

He was 47 years old and died after a short illness.

During the course of his life, Koti occupied various roles in the media industry. He was the business manager of Channel Africa, former director of communication and marketing at the Mandela Foundation and a broadcaster at SABC radio station Umhlobo Wenene FM.

Koti’s family praised him for the commitment he showed the country and Africa through his line of work.

“Luzuko lived his life in service of the nation and Africa in all the roles he occupied. This is no doubt a devastating moment and a loss of a great patriot. Kindly keep his mother, children, entire family and loved ones in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time,” read the statement.

The family said funeral arrangements and memorial services will be announced at a later stage.