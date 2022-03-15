Killers of transport supervisor sentenced to life imprisonment

A transport supervisor who testified at a disciplinary hearing of a co-worker paid for his testimony with his life.

On Tuesday the two men accused of murdering Baker's Transport supervisor Innocent Linda in 2019 were sentenced to life imprisonment by the Pietermaritzburg high court.

Linda had been targeted after testifying at a gross misconduct disciplinary hearing for Sbonelo Dlamini, 37. Dlamini’s co-accused is 30-year-old Wonderboy Ntshangase.

The pair executed their plan to kill Linda in November 2019. They armed themselves with guns and drove to Ohrtmann Road, Pietermaritzburg. The court heard that they waited for Linda to board a taxi outside the company premises and followed him to the city centre.

The duo accosted and shot him in the head after he got out of the taxi.