Three Tshwane men taken to hospital after being stung by swarm of bees

26 January 2022 - 16:16
Three men were taken to hospital after they were attacked by bees in Tshwane. Stock photo.
Image: NATTHAPRAPHANIN JUNTRAKUL/123RF

Three men were admitted to hospital on Wednesday after being attacked by a swarm of bees at a house in Rooihuiskraal, Tshwane.

“ER24 arrived at [the residence] to find three men sitting on the pavement being assessed by another service,” said spokesperson Russel Meiring.

Medics assessed the men and found they had sustained numerous stings.

They were treated at the scene and transported to a nearby hospital.

“It is understood that the three men had been working in the garden when the bees attacked,” Meiring said.

