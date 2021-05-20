WATCH | How a couple is rescuing bees from a sticky fate in Costa Rica

In Costa Rica, bees are the victims of misunderstanding. Handling swarms and hives is complicated, and few people know how to do it.

So when bees take up residence in and around homes, citizens call the fire department to remove them, or destroy the bees themselves with fire and poison.

Hundreds of hives have been wrecked in recent years. This takes a significant toll on the health of the ecosystem.

But the belief that bees are harmful pests is being undone by apiarist duo Carlos Cortes and Liz Paniagua.

“Since I was a little kid, the bee was one of my favourite insects,” Cortes says. He and Paniagua are determined to sweeten the image of the bee in their country.

Cortes founded Api-Agricultura, an organisation working to rescue bees in Costa Rica.

“The bees were being killed and nobody was protecting them,” Paniagua says.

Through their initiative, Cortes and Paniagua save bees from destruction and educate their community about the crucial role that bees play in supporting life on Earth.