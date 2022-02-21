News

Two police officers critically injured during hostage drama in South Rand

21 February 2022 - 19:04
Medical helicopters were called to the scene of the shooting to airlift the injured.
At least two people were critically injured on Monday afternoon in what paramedics described as a hostage drama unfolding on the South Rand in Johannesburg.

Netcare 911 spokesperson Shawn Herbst told SowetanLIVE's sister publication TimesLIVE on Monday afternoon that shots had been fired at the police.

“Just after 4pm Netcare 911 received calls of a shooting about a block away from the South Rand Hospital. Our medics responded and when they arrived on scene, they were taken to an area where two policemen had been shot at,” Herbst said.

He said two Netcare 911 helicopters had been sent to the scene.

“We flew to the scene. They [medics] landed a safe distance away from where the shooting was taking place.

“The shooting is still carrying on. The two critically injured patients, both adult males, have been flown to specialist facilities in the Joburg region,” said Herbst.

“It is a hostage drama as far as we know.”

This is a developing story.

