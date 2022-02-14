MPs must stop praise-singing and defending ministers: DA's Siviwe Gwarube

DA MP Siviwe Gwarube believes MPs have forgotten their responsibilities, leading to rampant corruption in government.

It was for this reason that the executive continued to get away with murder and evaded accountability — something that allowed state capture to flourish.

Gwarube was speaking in the joint seating of the National Assembly debating the state of the nation address (Sona) by President Cyril Ramaphosa last week.

Many MPs, charged Gwarube, especially those from the ANC, had assumed a posture of defending members of the executive instead of holding them accountable. It was thus not surprising that minister such as Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma and Pravin Gordhan, she said, continued to ignore questions put to them by MPs.

They know they have a reliable defence team in ANC MPs who use their majority to stifle opposition views.