Oscar still waiting to meet Reeva's parents nine years after he killed her

Pistorius has been in the Eastern Cape for the past three months in preparation for the meeting as he had qualified to apply for parole.

The Steenkamps lost their only child, Reeva, on Valentine’s Day in 2013. She was dating Pistorius and had stayed overnight at his upmarket Waterkloof home when, in the early hours of the morning, he shot her through a locked bathroom door.

He claimed to have acted in the mistaken belief that she was an intruder and he was protecting her. The state alleged he shot her during a violent argument in which Steenkamp locked herself away with her phone.

Pistorius was initially found guilty of culpable homicide in 2014.

In 2015, however, the Supreme Court of Appeal overturned the culpable homicide verdict and convicted him of murder and sentenced him to 13 years and five months in prison.

He was serving his time in Atteridgeville prison in Pretoria.

TimesLIVE