Ramaphosa focuses on economic reforms and prioritises Eskom and Transnet

President Cyril Ramaphosa has announced new measures to accelerate his economic structural reform programme this year.

Delivering his state of the nation address in parliament on Thursday night, Ramaphosa said one of his priorities this would be tackling “unreliable electricity supply” by Eskom and the problems at ports run by Transnet, particularly the Durban harbour and Nqura in the Eastern Cape.

Ramaphosa told the joint sitting of the national assembly and the national council of provinces that his cabinet had on Wednesday approved proposed changes to the Electricity Regulation Act for public comment.

He said the proposed amendments were aiming at improving competition in the electricity supply and generation sectors as Eskom was struggling to cope with rising demand.

Ramaphosa made the announcement as Eskom continues to plunge the country into darkness through unplanned power cuts.

“To regulate all these reforms, cabinet yesterday approved amendments to the Electricity Regulation Act for public comment. These far-reaching amendments will enable a competitive market for electricity generation and the establishment of an independent state-owned transmission company,” said Ramaphosa.