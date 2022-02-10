IN PHOTOS | State of the nation address preparations
President Cyril Ramaphosa will on Thursday evening deliver his fifth state of the nation address since taking over in 2018 in a tough economic and political environment.
For the first time in history the Sona will not be delivered in parliament after it was damaged by fire last month. Ramaphosa will instead speak to the nation from the Cape Town City Hall just a few streets away.
