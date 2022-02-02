Protesting Jika Joe residents split on Maritzburg housing reform solution

Jika Joe informal settlement residents in Pietermaritzburg appear divided on Msunduzi municipality's mooted plan to relocate some of the residents to the new housing units built in partnership with the human settlements department.

This came out at a report-back meeting lead by Msunduzi mayor Mzimkhulu Thebolla and speaker Eunice Majola, with city's senior housing unit officials on Wednesday.

Thebolla said they were committing to having the 404 units occupied by residents in May.

Last Thursday, tensions came to head when a group of disgruntled residents brought the city to its knees by burning tyres and blockading the city's Masukwana and Church streets.

The aggrieved residents were eventually dispersed by the army.

Senior housing official Phumlani Gumede told residents that, after consulting the provincial government, they were now able to provide time frames.

He said that the identification of housing beneficiaries was not without challenges as there was an outcry from some residents over certain beneficiaries who were not from the settlement.

'' To circumvent that, we have now formed a steering committee which brings together all people from the settlement. If we all agree that the identified people are indeed from this area then they are going to get the flats,” said Gumede.

He said they are aware that the provision of temporary structures was being met with mixed reactions as some people fiercely opposed it while others welcomed it.

“I know this is the inevitable issue that we would have to tackle especially as people need to take occupation of some of the structures while the next phase of the project is under way,” said Gumede.

He said among reasons cited by those who were against the structures, was the protracted nature of projects.

''Some have said that they have been living in temporary structures since 2009. We take responsibility for the past,” said Gumede.

He added that this time around there will no longer be unnecessary delays.

“If people really accede to using temporary structures, it will help in speeding the next phase of the project as the building contractor was gearing up to start working on-site,” said Gumede.

Thebolla also sought to dismiss claims made by some residents suggesting that the temporary housing units built were for people awaiting accommodation in the past.

“In the main these were the houses to help people whose shacks were often destroyed by fires and flooding,” said Thebolla.

He pleaded for residents' co-operation so the envisaged projects run smoothly.

''We aim to ensure that everyone who qualifies receives adequate housing,'' said Thebolla.

