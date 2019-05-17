District Six claimants get in final word before court date with land minister

After a month of waiting, District Six claimants will finally get their chance on Friday to challenge land minister Maite Nkoana-Mashabane on restitution plans.

District Six Working Committee chairperson Shahied Ajam and his legal team filed a final affidavit ahead of the high court date in Cape Town.

"In the three months which have elapsed since the meeting of February 15 2019, the D6WC has not received any approach from the minister, the Land Claims Commission or the department of rural development and land reform to meet for 'follow-up consultations'," read Ajam's affidavit.

"Should the minister require the assistance of the D6WC in finalising the holistic plan for District Six, the D6WC will make whatever contribution it can and co-operate as far as it is able to go."

This was a response to the land minister’s affidavit, submitted on May 6, which unveiled tentative plans for rebuilding District Six. The plan showed a mix of restitution and market housing to help fund the project.

The minister blamed a lack of funds and the amount of available land for delays. And she said her department could offer only R351m of the expected R11bn cost of the proposed plan.