IEC extends deadline for parties and independents to register for upcoming election
The Electoral Commission (IEC) has given political parties and independent candidates intending to contest the local government elections until 9pm on Monday to submit their nominations.
They were initially expected to submit their candidate nomination registrations by the end of business (5pm) along with the prescribed election deposits.
IEC spokesperson Kate Bapela said failure to do so at the revised time would result in automatic disqualification.
To date only 97 of 182 political parties competing at a local level and 353 independent candidates have either captured their nominations or have submitted nominations, according to the commission.
“Failure to make payment for election deposits on August 23 will result in automatic disqualification of the party or independent candidate affected. Failure to pay deposits on due date is incapable of being remedied through a non-compliance procedure,” she said.
The commission has given itself a deadline of Friday to notify political parties and independent candidates of any non-compliance in respect of outstanding documents.
“Thereafter, the Electoral Commission will have until August 31 to notify parties of any candidates appearing on multiple party lists. The affected parties will have until 5pm on September 2 to decide whether to remove such candidate and order their lists.”
The final list of candidates will be certified and published on September 7.
Elections are expected to be held in February 2022 if a push to postpone them beyond the promulgated October 27 date succeeds.
The prescribed election deposits are:
- R3,500 for an election in a metropolitan municipality;
- R2,000 for an election in a local municipality with wards; and
- R1,000 for an election in a district municipality, and in respect of an election in a single ward for independent candidates and political parties not contesting for PR election in that municipality.
Bapela said the IEC would refund deposits of parties allocated at least a seat in the municipal council they were contesting.
“Similarly, an independent candidate who receives at least 10% of the total number of votes cast in the ward election will have the deposit refunded. Only registered political parties may contest elections of municipal councils by way of party lists.”
TimesLIVE
