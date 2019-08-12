Crash derails Afro-pop group Isiqhaza's plans

Members of Afro-pop group Iziqhaza have been forced to postpone their upcoming events after being involved in a serious accident.

Khanyisa Mbuthu and Mbongeni Mavuso had a brush with death on Sunday last week when their car rolled more than three times in KwaZulu-Natal.

Though the two have been discharged from hospital, doctors have advised them against any hectic activity.

The duo were set to perform in Morningside, Durban, to launch the video of their latest song at the weekend and to perform live on August 17.

"We are disappointed that the event that we looked forward to this weekend has been postponed. We had to postpone because we are still in pain," they said.