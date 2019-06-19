Kasi gymnast dreams of the Olympics

Lack of facilities in the community and at school have not stopped a 13-year-old girl from sharpening her gymnastics skills.

Instead, Orapeleng Vivian uses pieces of furniture and a security wall at her home in Lebanon, Mabopane, north of Pretoria, to practice.

The two-time gold award-winning gymnast dreams of travelling abroad to represent the country and hopes that one day she will make it to the Olympics.

"I want to see myself competing in places like London and the United States and represent the country in the Olympics," she said.

"This is the beginning, I want to represent my country all over the world."

Her mother Itumeleng Vivian told Sowetan Orapeleng started showing off her gymnastic skills and moves when she was only three.

Vivian said Orapeleng would do stretches, jump up and down and do flips in the air. She said her daughter could even place her legs around her neck while seated.

Due to a lack of facilities in the community and at school, Orapeleng downloads photographs and videos of renowned Olympians and practices their moves to master her skills.

"I get my inspiration from my role model Sofie Dossi from the US," she said.