SA Federation of Trade Unions (Saftu) general secretary Zwelinzima Vavi said on Wednesday that it was a mistake for workers to have voted for a billionaire to become president of the country.

Vavi lashed out at rival federation Cosatu‚ which had supported Cyril Ramaphosa during the ANC elective conference in December.

"Where did you hear it in the world that workers put a multi-billionaire as president? The first thing he did when he took office was to raise VAT...and all the things that workers need‚" said Vavi.