Workers erred voting for a billionaire: Vavi
SA Federation of Trade Unions (Saftu) general secretary Zwelinzima Vavi said on Wednesday that it was a mistake for workers to have voted for a billionaire to become president of the country.
Vavi lashed out at rival federation Cosatu‚ which had supported Cyril Ramaphosa during the ANC elective conference in December.
"Where did you hear it in the world that workers put a multi-billionaire as president? The first thing he did when he took office was to raise VAT...and all the things that workers need‚" said Vavi.
He was speaking during a march against minimum wages and proposed changes to the country’s labour laws.
Standing just outside the Gauteng department of health offices in the inner city of Johannesburg‚ he read from a billboard mounted outside ANC headquarters at Luthuli House‚ quoting the Freedom Charter.
Reading the first one‚ "The people shall govern"‚ he asked‚ "Where?"
Community health workers submitted a memorandum of demands at the department.
The South African Federation of Trade Unions hit the streets as part of a nationwide strike on Wednesday April 25 2018 in an effort to raise concerns over a proposed R20 per hour minimum wage. Subscribe to TimesLIVE here: https://www.youtube.com/user/TimesLive