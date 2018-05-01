Traffic cop's widow grieving after hit-and-run

The widow of a traffic officer who was killed in a hit-and-run incident while on duty has described the death of her husband as a sad loss.

Emily Mabusela yesterday said she was struggling to accept that her husband was no more.

Masedi Mabusela, who was a traffic officer attached to the Tubatse-Fetakgomo municipality in Limpopo, was on duty on Saturday afternoon when he was hit by a speeding car.

He had tried to stop the car but the driver allegedly failed to stop and knocked him down before he continued driving and disappeared.

Mabusela's colleague gave chase and eventually caught the motorist at Strydkraal, near Apel, where he was arrested.

Mabusela, 48, was taken to hospital for medical attention but later succumbed to his injuries.

According to police spokesman Lieutenant-Colonel Moatshe Ngoepe, preliminary investigations suggested that the driver was "intoxicated".

"Blood samples were taken from the driver before he could be detained," he said.

The grieving widow said she was still struggling to come to terms with the death of her husband. She described him as a loving person who was full of jokes.

"My husband was a people's person and loved cracking jokes wherever he was," said the 38-year-old mother of five children.

"He was always good to us and liked living a happy life. It will take a long time for me to forget him."

The widow said she believed the law would deal appropriately with the person responsible for her husband's death.

Yesterday officials from the Road Accident Fund were scheduled to visit the bereaved family in Mankweng, east of Polokwane, to assist them in filling out claims forms.

Ngoepe said the motorist would appear in court soon to face charges of culpable homicide, failing to stop at an accident scene and driving under the influence of alcohol.

He warned motorists that the law would be "merciless when dealing with this kind of behaviour".