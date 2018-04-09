MEC condemns attack on traffic officer

Limpopo MEC for transport, safety, security and liaison, Makoma Makhurupetji has condemned in the strongest possible terms the attack of a traffic officer who was hijacked while doing duty.

This follows an incident which happened on a road between Makonde and Luvhimbi villages near Thohoyandou on Sunday morning. The 35-year-old officer was abducted when he tried to stop a suspicious car which failed to stop at an intersection.

When he finally got to stop the car, the armed men held him at gunpoint. He was put in the boot of the men's car and they also stole the government car which was later found abandoned at a nearby village. The victim was shot twice on the chest at Phiphidi village.

Makhurupetji has urged law enforcers to leave no stone unturned until those responsible for the horrific act are brought to justice.

“We are worried about the barbaric incident in which a law enforcement officer was attacked while doing duty,” said the MEC.

She visited the officer at the Pholoso Netcare Medi-Clinic in Polokwane on Sunday afternoon.

“The officer is in a stable condition but still in the ICU. We appeal to everyone to put him in their prayers for a speedy recovery. To us he is a hero who was shot in the line of duty,” said Makhurupetji.

She said the four men who committed the “cowardice” act were driving a gold-coloured Toyota Corolla and were still at large.

She said the car in which the men were travelling was found abandoned with its engine idling and a firearm believed to belong to them was recovered. The officer's firearm, cellphones, uniform and other items were still missing, she said.

“We will do everything in our power to ensure that the men are arrested to face the might of the law,” she said after visiting the victim in hospital.

Police spokesman Lieutenant-Colonel Moatshe Ngoepe said they had opened cases of carjacking, kidnapping, attempted murder and armed robbery and that the men were still unknown.

“But we are going all out to ensure that they are arrested,” said Ngoepe yesterday.

He further appealed to anyone with information that can lead to the arrest of the suspects to contact Brigadier James Espach on 0825760743 or the Crime Stop number 0860010111.

